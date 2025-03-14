Nezir diz que irá atender pedidos de Doruk | Força de Mulher
Nesta sexta (14), Nezir diz para seu ajudante que irá atender os pedidos feitos por Doruk. Força de Mulher vai ao ar às 21h, na tela da RECORD.
