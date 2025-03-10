Paloma Tocci se atrapalha com pergunta sobre o terceiro maior continente do mundo e perde game
Rafa Brites mandou mais um oponente para o buraco, no Acerte ou Caia! deste domingo (9). A apresentadora duelou com Paloma Tocci, que não soube responder pergunta sobre o terceiro maior continente do mundo.
