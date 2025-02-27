Logo R7.com
Logo do PlayPlus
Entrar

Piril coloca a própria vida em risco | Força de Mulher

Tudo de Record|Do canal RECORD no YouTube

Nesta quinta (27), cansada de ficar entre Bahar e Sarp, Piril coloca a sua própria vida em risco. Força de Mulher vai ao ar às 21h30, na tela da RECORD.

Inscreva-se no canal RECORD: http://r7.com/BXRa

Site oficial: https://recordtv.r7.com/

https://www.instagram.com/recordtvoficial/


https://www.tiktok.com/@recordoficial

https://twitter.com/recordtvoficial


https://www.threads.net/@recordoficial

https://bsky.app/profile/record-oficial.bsky.social


https://www.kwai.com/@RecordOficial

https://www.facebook.com/recordtvoficial/

#RECORD

Últimas


Utilizamos cookies e tecnologia para aprimorar sua experiência de navegação de acordo com oAviso de Privacidade.