Sarp se revolta e ameaça Nezir | Força de Mulher
Nesta quarta-feira (19), Sarp se revolta com Nezir, depois dele falar que irá se casar com Piril ou Bahar. Força de Mulher vai ao ar às 21h, na tela da RECORD.
Inscreva-se no canal RECORD: http://r7.com/BXRa
Site oficial: https://recordtv.r7.com/
https://www.instagram.com/recordtvoficial/
https://www.tiktok.com/@recordoficial
https://twitter.com/recordtvoficial
https://www.threads.net/@recordoficial
https://bsky.app/profile/record-oficial.bsky.social
https://www.kwai.com/@RecordOficial
https://www.facebook.com/recordtvoficial/
#RECORD