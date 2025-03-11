Saul e Aionã brigam após o rei beijar outra mulher | Reis
Nesta terça (11), Saul beija outra mulher durante a celebração. Sua esposa, Ainoã, não gosta da situação e decide tirar satisfação com o rei de Israel. Reis — A Rejeição vai ao ar às 22h30, na tela da RECORD. Não perca!
